Abel calls for SoE in Alotau

Abel told this newsroom that the Provincial Law and Order Committee will be making the decision on the SoE soon.

The urgent SoE call comes after a police barracks in Alotau was burnt down last night by a large group of armed men who opened fire on the Barracks.

It is believed the gun battle between the gang members and police lasted for two hours, while the barracks was burnt early this morning.

There have similar attacks on the police in Alotau in recent past by armed gang members.

