The appointment follows a request made by the Public Prosecutor, Pondros Kaluwin, to the Chief Justice under section 27(2) and 27(7)(e) of the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.

 The tribunal is to be chaired by Justice Panuel Mogish.

The other members of the tribunal are senior magistrates Josephine Nidue and Wialo Sakato.

The tribunal will set a date to commence its inquiry.