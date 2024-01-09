900 teachers in Madang await leave fares

With the 2024 academic year weeks away from commencing, many teachers are still waiting and have been kept in suspense. Those waiting will face the dilemma of taking leave upon receiving their payments or putting off holidays altogether.

According to Madang Education Office acting advisor John Ura, the Treasury Office has advised them that individual cheques have been written out for teachers banking with Kina Bank and Westpac and are ready to be disbursed; however, pending the signing of Form 11.

Ura stated that the only concern remains with the bulk of the eligible teachers who bank with the Bank of South Pacific (BSP), as there is an issue that Treasury has raised, which needs the Provincial Administrator Frank Lau to intervene for payments to be made.

The issue remains under the provincial administration to rectify, which Ura is adamant about working with the provincial administrator, the Director for Finance and the Budget officer to address. It is believed that there might be a shortfall in the payment that is supposed to be made to BSP.

“That issue is beyond my responsibility, my discretion, beyond my decision making, it’s under my boss who is the Administrator. I am, as a sector head will present that to him and he’s the final man as the head of the Province and he will advise me on that. Once he advises me on that, I will come back to advise my teachers. So, I am subjected to the administrator’s decision, his advice, what he wants me to do and tell my teachers of this issue,” stated Ura.

Ura confirms that 989 teachers are eligible for leave and leave fares; 39 bank with Westpac, and 30 are banking with Kina Bank. The remaining 920 teachers bank with BSP, and will no doubt be waiting a bit longer for their payments. The total amount allocated for eligible teachers leave fares as of last year is K2, 617, 000.00

Meanwhile, disgruntled teachers have been fronting up to the Education Office daily for updates.