9-Mile to PAU road opened

In collaboration with the National Government, National Capital District Commission and Mobile Works Ltd the construction was completed since the roadwork launch in 2020.

“The commitment of the Prime minister extended to the other part of this road that we have completed in record time that is 9mile to Laloki and is a great achievement for the government. The 9mile to PAU 4-lane road is a testament to the commitment between the National government, NCDC and our contractor Mobile Works.

“Signifying our shared vision of creating a well-planned, well connected and prosperous city that meets not just expectations of residence but for the regional and international committee investors, tourists, business people, sporting and visitors,” said NCD Governor, Powes Parkop.

He stated that the development of the city goes beyond physical development.

“This road is not just a symbol of progress within our city, but also contributes to National outcome and the main one is that our capital becomes a true national capital hosting the national government, hosting all corporates, hosting foreign diplomatic costs, hosting great events, and improved economic opportunities easy access to educational institution and a more transportation system that benefits the nation.”

Governor Parkop added that the project also champions the connect PNG Program.

Mobile Works Ltd Project Manager, Lindsay Habitein shared that the company is proud to be nationally owned and is nationally maintained from the management team in the executive level to the general workers, who are all Papua New Guineans.

“We had and have young engineers who graduated from our universities from young surveyors to supervisors from this nation who contributed towards this project. I would like to state that Mobile Works Ltd as a new company had no issues working with our contract management team,” Habitein said.

“The contract had 24 months duration but we have been faced with a lot of issues and challenges in the construction phase. Our design team had to design to suit the actual conditions and existing structures, services, power and telecommunications and face challenges with road and land acquisitions however we took those challenges and now we are finally at the end.”