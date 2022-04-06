9-mile Clinic Receives Donations

Due to COVID-19, it created a world-wide shipment logistic problem and compounded with overseas supply shortage, creating a substantial drugs shortage for the Area Medical Store in NCD since last year.

For the past few months, NCD clinics were receiving substantially reduced medicine from AMS to replenish their stock, with many of the basic medicine such as paracetamol, antibiotics unavailable in the clinic. The nurses have had to ask the out-patients to buy the necessary medicine from pharmacies.

9-Mile Clinic Manager, Sister Dien Wama said, “We hope that NGOs and Corporates will step up to assist other NCD Clinics to purchase these basic medicines and donate to other NCD Clinics that are in need for their out-patients.

“We thank Malaysian Association of Papua New Guinea for this donor when we were in dire need of these medicines. MAPNG has donated two lots of medicines last year to support the 9th Miles clinic,” said Sister Dien.

MAPNG President, Chew Pang Heng, OL said, “MAPNG has been supporting the 9-mile Clinic for the past 15 years as the clinic has been performing a fantastic medical service to populations in that area.

He said Sr Wama maintains contact with PAPNG Secretary, Kee Lim to coordinate with the donations.