9-Mile cemetery upgrade

Complementing with the new four-lane road, the fence project is part of the master plan to upgrade and rehabilitate the area.

Achieving safe, clean and planned public space, the plan will feature a sealed network of access roads, new tomb at the hill-tops, crematory facility and standardised headstones.

City Manager Ravu Frank said the cemetery was a sacred place and it must be respected with dignity.

Almost 1 kilometre of the fence was constructed already with two kilometres more to go.

As soon as the whole area is fenced, a contractor will be engaged to remove all the illegal structures over the graves and be replaced with standard headstones.

City Manager Frank is calling on the Central and Motu-Koita people to make land available for a new cemetery from which they can collect fees from burial.

Meanwhile, NCD Governor, Powes Parkop has proposed cremation in the past as a solution to address burial space run-out. As a result the Governor’s Office has been sponsoring mass burials over the years.