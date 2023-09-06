8th Tuna Forum Commences

The theme of the forum is, “Strengthening tuna sustainability and industry development in the Blue Pacific Continent through increased innovation, partnership, and participation”.

Present to launch the forum was Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), John Rosso.

In delivering the official address, DPM Rosso said, “Papua New Guinea, as the initiator of the Pacific Tuna Forum, recognizes the importance of this forum and will continue to support this biannual conference which caters for greater levels of interactions and dialogue between policymakers, industry players and Non-Governmental Organizations at all levels.”

Rosso added that despite continuous challenges such as the constant threat of climate change, “It is my firm belief that the Pacific Island Countries have demonstrated exceptional skills in management of our tuna resources.”

Described as a paramount event in the world of marine conservation and fisheries management, the PTF will address, beginning today key themes on the following:

Sustainable Fisheries Management; Ecosystem Conservation; Climate Resilience; Market Access and Trade, and Indigenous and Local Knowledge.

The PTF is anticipated to result in various outcomes that will resonate far beyond the event’s conclusion. These outcomes include policy recommendations, innovative solutions, stakeholder collaboration, and public awareness.

The forum’s official statement reads: “As the world faces and increasing need for collective action to protect our oceans and sustain vital marine resources, the PTF 2023 emerges as a beacon of hope and collaboration. The decisions and agreements forged during this event will contribute significantly to the sustainable management of tuna fisheries and the broader health of our oceans.

The PTF 2023 concludes on Thursday, 7th September.