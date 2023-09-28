8th MCS Symposium promotes service delivery

Twenty-two (22) students presented their final research projects, which is a requirement in order to graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree. The symposium promoted service delivery, especially being of service to others.

Students presented their research projects on a variety of topics, ranging from the Business sector, Government, NGO, Law Enforcement, Health, Education and the Network Security Sector. Head of Department Cyril Sarsoruo, in his opening remarks, elaborated on the theme, saying it resonates with the University’s theme for the academic year “The end of all knowledge should be service to others”.

Mr. Sarsoruo highlighted that the advancement of Information and Communication Technology has brought the world together as never before. He added that staying in touch with family and friends, sharing knowledge or doing business online has increased immensely.

Today’s presentation illustrates skills that students have acquired over the course of 4 years, in reshaping the landscape of technology, science and society, ultimately serving all of humanity.

The students had to identify a problem in society or an organization and devise a solution using Mathematics and Computing Science theory and application.

According to Mr. Sarsoruo, this event is significant as it is a transformation process for the students before entering the workforce where graduates will be expected to think critically in confronting challenges.

The students’ projects captured the design of software solutions for desktop, web and mobile applications for the various sectors of interest with the inclusion of a demonstration of the system's app.

Third-year MCS student, Donita Rewa, demonstrated how strong passwords were important in protecting one’s data and ensuring privacy. The demonstration included how hackers enter the system and decipher weak passwords, especially for frequent wifi and hotspot users.

The event was an eye-opener for staff and students from other faculties, who observed the presentations.

For the MCS students, the university had been home for the past four years; saying goodbye to friends will be hard to do. But, they are equally excited for what lay ahead as they exit DWU and enter the workforce.