According to the Coordinator, John Kaupa, a lecturer and divisional head of School of Social Works at the UPNG, the project stems from the passion and volunteerism of the contributors.

Kaupa originally started the book project as his community outreach portfolio two years ago and shared it on Facebook.

He said, “The title "8million Possibilities" is to reflect on the fact that everyone has a potential that if discovered and developed, so all can progress together.”

“Each of us came with a gift maybe an ability, a potential that we can all work on and if all of us, the 8 million of us in this country can work on that ability or potential or talent or whatever we have than it becomes a possibility and then we can start on a journey like that, you know.”

He said the idea is to get stories of different people with variety of skills and have them write about it, to demonstrate to others that there are people who are doing something extraordinary.

“It’s a book and we have collected over 40 stories already, in fact 45, one is too long so we won’t be able to include that. And so we have some incredible stories that schools should be interested, maybe university and libraries around the country should be interested in once we published them,” Kaupa said.

Agricultural scientist Christopher Tep, created a 100% organically based liquid fertilizer which he wrote about.

It is included in the book and sold in Brian Bell stores in Port Moresby.

“I am happy that those experiences can be captured in the 8million possibilities so that other young and upcoming Papua New Guineans, students, people who are now in the work force they can also read and they can develop their own talents and skills that they have so that they will also prosper in life,” the young scientist said.

Thyatira Kaupa may be the youngest contributor in the book project but she is already a digital book author, published on Amazon.

This year she enrolled at UPNG to do journalism studies; she has a 315,000 readership on Amazon.

Her latest book ‘Listening’ is a book of poems, which is soon to be published on hard copy.

The ‘8million possibilities’ book project is expecting to be published by August this year.