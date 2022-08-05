85 Seats Declared

Of the 85, New Guinea Islands completed all its 18 seats, while Southern region has six more seats to be declared from the 27 seats, Momase region has 21 from the total of 30 seats and the Highlands region has declared 25 seats from the total of 43 seats.

The Writs will be returned today at 4:06 pm to the Governor General.

Of the 85 seats, Pangu Pati is leading with 33 MPs.

Caretaker Prime Minister, James Marape in an earlier press conference is confident that PANGU Pati will be invited by Governor General to form the 11th Government next Tuesday.

Meantime, counting is continuing in other parts of the country.