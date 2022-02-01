70 new lawyers admitted

LTI Acting Director Angelyn Paranda said she was proud that the COVID-19 pandemic did not stop these aspiring lawyers to pursue their dreams.

“I am very proud of these batch students who got admitted today because they persevered. I have to say they are resilient. We had to employ a lot of different ways to conduct the course,” Paranda said.

Among the new certified lawyers is James Lunge, who was the dux of this batch.

Lunge was also the male class representative.

“It is such a big relief for myself and my family. It is a relief that this part of the journey has ended and I am looking forward to the next lap of the journey,” he said.

“James is a brilliant young man, intellectually and of course he’s got an excellent personality. He deserves the dux award. He came first in a total of 8 subjects from the total of 23 altogether”, said Paranda.

Chief Justice of Papua New Guinea Sir Gibbs Salika attended the ceremony today. He challneged the new lawyers to have longevity.

“You don’t want to be a lawyer for two to three years and then people don’t hear about you anymore. Your journey from here on is not only to be a successful lawyer, but a quality lawyer,” he stated.