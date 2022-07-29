7 Surrender For Nebilyer Bridge Murder

Western Highlands Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent John Sagom, commended community and tribal leaders for their efforts in bringing the suspects to police.

He also thanked the suspect for surrendering to the authorities to allow for the law to take its course and for peace to prevail.

The PPC took the opportunity to also thank the relatives of the four victims for not taking the law into their own hands.

“This again is a first and I am grateful to the relatives of the four who were killed for not retaliating as is common in the highlands. Violence begets violence and is not a permanent solution.

“For long term peace and stability, we must allow the law to take its full and natural course,” Superintendent Sagom said.

He said for the seven suspects, normal police investigations would continue where they will be charged to stand trial in Court.