7 new vehicles for NCD police

Governor for NCD, Powes Parkop, who officially handed over the vehicle keys on Saturday 17th June, 2023 to the police.

Parkop said that the Moresby South electorate through its District Development Authority (DDA) for the first time utilized the Kina for Kina initiative introduced by the Police Department to purchase the vehicles.

He said the vehicles were jointly funded by the Office of NCD Governor and Moresby South electorate.

"Providing security in our city is very challenging. The population in the city is big compared to the policemen and women.

"I want to call on the government and the Internal Security Minister to do something about this. We are relying on a police force that is under-resourced and underfunded stretched to the limit and we expect them to deliver especially safety and security,” said Parkop.

Badili Police Station Commander, Oberth Jerry, said there were hotspots identified in areas including Koki, Sabama, 2Mile, Kaugere and Joyce Bay that lacked police presence.

He added that the vehicles will be allocated to Koki, Sabama, Town and the hotspot areas.

"We will place our policemen there permanently so that police presence of visibility must be maintained all the time in Moresby South."

"I appeal to the people to work with the police and look after vehicles as they will be at your doorstep." Said Jerry.

Metropolitan Superintendent, Silver Sika thanked Governor Parkop and Member for Moresby South, Justin Tkatchenko saying that policing is everybody's business. He said dealing with crime in NCD in this era is very tough without resources.

"I will be closely monitoring Moresby South District police."

"We are having a very difficult time. The environment is fragile and it depends on everyone to put these resources to good use at the right place and time," Met. Supt. Sika said.

Tkatchenko said this program was started in June last year. The vehicle hand-over also came with police uniforms, laptop, desktop, and stationery for Badili PSC Jerry.