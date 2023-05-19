7 new districts operational

But will require all the necessary enabling environment, staffing and resources to fully operate and function as districts.

In 2021, the National Parliament accepted and approved the Report by the Electoral Boundaries Commission (EBC) with recommendations for the creation and establishment of 13 new open electorates.

They are; Hiri Koiari in Central Province, Popondetta in Northern Province, Delta Fly in Western Province, Nakanai in West New Britain Province, Komo Hulia in Hela Province, Porgera Paiela in Enga Province and Wau Waria in Morobe Province.

In implementing the NEC decision to operationalise these new districts, the Ministry of Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs had mobilized support and partnership from key national agencies to execute this very important task.

The Inter-Agency Team have so far completed verification assessments in four districts; Hiri Koiari District, Popondetta District, Delta Fly and Middle Fly Districts (jointly), and Nakanai District.

The Inter-Agency Team comprise of Department of Prime Minister & NEC, Department of National Planning & Monitoring, Department of Personnel Management, Department of Treasury, Department of Finance and the National Economic & Fiscal Commission.

Minister for Provincial and Local Level Government Affairs, Soroi Eoe said identified and established in these verification assessments were significant issues and challenges to ensuring full operations of these districts.

Some of these issues and challenges broadly included accessibility, high cost of operations due to accessibility, lack of enabling environment such infrastructure facilities and utilities, and unavailability of alienated land for public or state purposes.

Minister Eoe stated that other matters also relating to administrative operations have also been established and are being addressed by responsible national agencies.

The remaining districts of Komo Hulia, Porgera Paiela and Wau Waria that have not been assessed by the Inter-Agency Team.

“My Department is working to establish consultation and liaison with the respective provincial governments and administrations of Hela, Enga and Morobe to have this important exercise completed as soon as possible,” Minister Eoe said.

He stated that these operational verification assessments are critical in ensuring all necessary actions needed to be taken or sought are adequately progressed by the Inter-Agency Team to fully operationalize.

A final report on all administrative matters towards their full operations will be presented by the Inter-Agency Team to my Office for Cabinet in the coming months once all District verification and Inter-Agency Task Team reviews have been completed.

Meanwhile, Minister Eoe has appealed to Ministers for Treasury, Finance & Planning, Public Service and Works & Highways and their respective departments to provide the relevant and necessary support to the new districts.

This is to ensure the new districts are fully resourced in terms of staffing and finances and that they get the necessary support in improving the enabling infrastructure and facilities required for their full operation by 2025.