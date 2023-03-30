687 graduate from POM Tech

The graduation saw 687 young men and women graduated with National Certificates, Diplomas and Advanced and Diplomas in various technical skills, at the Sir John Guise Indoor Complex.

The theme of the 59th Graduation Ceremony of the Port Moresby Technical College was “Empowering Graduates to build a Better Future through Technical Education and Industry Progress”.

Randy Yama, SRC President for 2023 acknowledged God for the strength and courage given to students to complete their studies. He also thanked and appreciated the Principal, Henry Wamaingu for his coaching and mentorship.

The students were conferred by the Chairperson of the Governing Council, Kiame Kipi in receiving their National Certificates, Diplomas and Advanced Diplomas respectively.

Minister for Department of Higher Education, Research & Science Technology, Don Polye affirmed the impression of graduates as such a time when their minds are in vagueness. He encouraged them to focus on what is real, including being joyful for their achievement.

“Because you never had the knowledge you have today that you have acquired today that you never had before. The skills you have in you, you never had it but now you have the skill. You have the knowledge and of course you never have it. I admire you because you have something that you never had it but now you have it!” Polye expressed.

He said he was proud and inspired by the students because the skills they’ve acquired will contribute to nation building.

“The nation is not built by one government or individual or just one company, group of people but is built by individuals when we conglomerate our talents, our efforts together into that solidarity of effort that we put into the nation you find a collective positive building of the national comes about,” Minister Polye stated.

Polye concluded by expressing his plans to promote inclusiveness in the colleges and universities, including structures and facilities for people from all walks of life.