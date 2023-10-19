60 years of Morobe show

The hosting of the show over the years would not be possible without the support of sponsors, one being Trukai Industries Ltd who for the 30th year have cashed in K115,000 towards the 2023 event.

The funding will support the show committee towards agriculture exhibits, competitions and two tonnes of rice for participating singsing groups.

The 60th Morobe Provincial Agricultural Show takes place on November 4th and 5th at the Lae Showground.

Trukai Industries chief executive officer, Alan Preston said, “We have been a part of this event for over 30 years. We are proud to be associated with an occasion that brings people together, boosts the local economy and encourages knowledge sharing and awareness of agricultural and cultural activities in the Morobe and nearby provinces.”

To celebrate its 60th anniversary, the show will have the daredevil motorbike stunt men, sky diving extravaganza, sixty-two singsing groups from around the country and many more entertainments at the main arena.

Business houses from across industries, small holders and SME’s will be there in numbers selling their products on special show prices or providing awareness on their products and services.

Morobe Provincial Agricultural Show president, Mike Quinn described this event as the most high-profile annual event conducted in PNG.

“It is a remarkable phenomenon for a show of this size and calibre to be surviving and thriving, where many other shows in PNG have faltered. It is an incredible example of what committed, community minded volunteers can achieve. This year is a milestone event, the Diamond Jubilee 60th Morobe Show, one that promises to be the best show yet,” said Quinn.

Furthermore, there will be a display of the village sustainable livelihood concept which is an incorporation of irrigation rice and fish farming and a poultry set up.

Brand Ambassador, Chef Julz Henao, will also be present dishing out delicious recipes created with different Trukai rice.

Also available will be bouncy castles at the family arena and a charity stall will be set up next to the information centre at the Trukai village to raise funds for the Lae Cancer Foundation.

Trukai Industries and other major sponsors and business houses have been working with the show committee for three to four months to ensure that this year’s golden jubilee of the show flows smoothly.