50th Independence Logo Design Comp launched

Spearheading this is Foreign Affairs Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, who has announced the logo nationwide competition, inviting all talented and artistic Papua New Guineans to participate in designing the official logo for the 50th Independence Anniversary.

The winning designer will receive a cash prize of K 10,000. Entrants are required to submit their original, full-color designs by the deadline of July 12, with the winning design scheduled to be unveiled on July 19.

A dedicated committee has been established to oversee the competition and select the most fitting logo, which will then be utilized by the government in all its preparations leading up to the 50th anniversary celebrations.

By engaging the nation's artistic community, this showcases the talent and creativity of Papua New Guineans, setting the stage for a meaningful and memorable 50th Independence celebrations.