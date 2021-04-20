The assistance includes the approval of 500 police positions for Hela Province.

Chairman of the National Executive Council, Prime Minister James Marape, confirmed that NEC has approved for a police mobile squad, within the existing structure of Police, to be relocated and permanently stationed in Hela.

The Cabinet has also approved 500 police positions for Hela and directed that the positions be advertised immediately.

Marape emphasised that recruitment and selection must take into account work experience and candidates from other parts of the country. Furthermore, the training for the police officers must be made through the existing police structure.

The Cabinet has also approved for the following;

Extra protection of police officers assigned for special police operation;

Insurance cover for police officers in these areas;

Loss of firearms, ammunition and damage to State vehicles to be categorised as serious offences with appropriate penalties instituted.

A funding of K8 million and an additional funding of K5 million have also been approved by NEC to assist build the Correctional Services facilities in Hela.