50 Cops to face disciplinary action

Commissioner of Police David Manning, in a media conference, said the police officers were identified from the first result of the investigation process by the Royal PNG Constabulary internal affairs unit.

He revealed this in a media conference today.

Manning said the identity of the police officers was relieved through the first part of the investigative report, which was released on Wednesday.

Manning said the investigation is both criminal and disciplinary. He said the prime objective of pushing for this investigation is to ensure that RPNGC is held accountable for contributing to the civil unrest.

He said what transpired on the 10th of January does not reflect RPNGC, rather the conduct of a few police officers. Manning said those police officers found guilty will be dealt with administratively because the internal affairs unit has evidence to sue.

“Therefore, those police officers will be dealt with administratively because the internal affairs unit have evidence to use against them,” he said.

Manning said despite the turn out of the civil unrest, there were police officers who have exercised their duty to stop the unrest from further escalation. He commended them for their efforts.