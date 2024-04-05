48 hours notice to Porgera squatters

Police Commissioner David Manning said the illegal squatters have no connection with the land they have been occupying and have exploited the previous closure of the mine to illegally damage property, commit criminal offences, and threaten peace and good order across the Porgera Valley.

“Following consultation with stakeholders, including the Porgera Valley community, provincial and district administration, private business, and the National Government agencies, police have no other option but to remove the illegal squatters who are threatening peace and good order.

“These troublemakers are illegally taking up private lands to make illicit profit and they do not care who they hurt or what they damage. This greed is harming the businesses and communities of the Porgera Valley.

“As police take a firm but fair approach to remove illegal settlers, our partners in provincial and national government agencies will be taking a firm but fair approach to shady businesses and individuals who enable illegal settlers to exploit these communities.

“My message is clear, if you do not have lawful employment or residence in the Porgera Valley, you should not be there.

“I warn that if any person seeks to harbor, hide, aid or abet those who are to be removed or operating illegal enterprises, they also will face charges,” Manning said.

The Commissioner said while the reopening of the Porgera Gold Mine presents unique security challenges to both private industry and traditional communities, the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary is working closely with the mine operators and provincial and district administration to ensure the mine operates smoothly.