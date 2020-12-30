46 suspects arrested on Christmas

Among those apprehended were 14 juveniles and two female suspects.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the conflict stemmed from some outstanding issues in the past.

One of the group leaders mobilised his members and went to the house of another group leader who was a ward councillor.

Armed with sticks, stones and anything they could lay their hands on, the first group yelled obscenities at the ward councillor’s house. The PPC said the ward councillor and his group then retaliated in response.

“Their actions and behaviour at that time caused great fear to the whole community, and which resulted in injuries, death or destruction to properties,” stated PPC Yapu.

“The leaders in the community intervened and prevented the situation from escalating.

“Police responded to the incident and arrested the 46 suspects and transported them by boat to Lorengau Police Station. They will appear in the Lorengau District Court special sitting on Wednesday 30/12/20.”

The situation on Bipi Island is back to normal, with local leaders commending police on their swift response.