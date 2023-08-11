43 sent off for studies

They are part of the National Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) scholarship program funded by the PNG government.

Prime Minister James Marape played a vital role in the establishment of the national school of excellence, unveiling the concept of Port Moresby National School of Excellence in 2020 with STEM as the flagship program.

The program was first rolled out in 2021. At the end of 2022, 203 students graduated. This year, 190 were selected into universities in the country, while the top 5 per cent were selected to continue tertiary studies overseas.

Initially 55 students were selected for the programme but 12 rejected the offer. Of the final 43, 15 are female. The final 43 comprises 16 students from Passam National High, five from Kerevat National High, nine from Port Moresby National High, three from Aiyura National High and 13 from Sogeri National High.

Acting Secretary for National School of Excellence, Benny Rayappan, said the program was designed as highly technical that would require students with a high I.Q level to undergo.

“The students took eleven subjects and two examination which the students worked very hard to complete,” he said.

Secretary for Education Dr Uke Kombra said the program came with many challenges and criticism. Despite this, the students put in a lot of effort to get to where they are now. Dr Kombra also thanked parents and teachers of these students to their support and investments.

The students were given a special send-off in a luncheon ceremony on Thursday. It was hosted by Minister for Education Jimmy Uguro, and Prime Minister Marape.