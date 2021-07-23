40th Remembrance Day

On 23rd of July 1942, a small number of soldiers from the Papua Infantry Battalion supported the allied forces in attacking Japanese troops at Awala in Kokoda.

This day would become a historical event as it was the first time that members of the battalion took part in battle on native soil.

This date is now cemented in our nation’s calendar to remember those who died during battle in World War I & II, and subsequent peacekeeping operations thereafter.

Governor General Sir Bob Dadae spoke on the sacrifices of our forefathers in ensuring our nations freedom and highlighted that PNG gained Independence and came together and being recognized as a country without bloodshed, something he said, should not be threatened by autonomy.

“I strongly appeal to the Government not to entertain any idea of breaking away by any provinces as that will only lead to other provinces following suit. Nevertheless, the Government should only grant autonomy for provinces to manage their administrative and financial affairs to sustain their respective economy in close consultation and cooperation with the National Government.”

“In that way, we will avoid provinces initiating moves to push for independence now and in the future.”

The Governor General also warned against the attack on our hard-earned freedom by criminals and called on the Law and Justice Sector Agencies to enforce the severe penalties for crimes.

He also appealed to those breaking the law to respect the freedom of citizens and called for an end to ethnic violence in the country.

“I must reiterate here that ethnic violence must not be tolerated because it defeats the legacy of our forefathers who sacrificed their lives so that we all can live together in peace and harmony in diversity.”

“This is the greatest challenge our generation today face to demonstrate that the legacy of our forefathers is a true representation of our identity in the modern world.”