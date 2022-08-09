40 suspects detained in NIP

This followed the damage of properties and unlawful wounding when National Alliance party supporters attacked supporters of Namatanai Open’s third runner-up on Tuesday, July 26th, at Pire Village after the peaceful declaration of the Namatanai Open seat.

The suspects were arrested for offences ranging from intimidation, fighting, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), stealing, violence, arson and wilful damage of properties, including the damage of four boats.

Due to the limited holding capacity of the Konos Rural Police Station cells, majority of the suspects have been transferred to Kavieng where they will be detained until their appearance in court.

Meanwhile, investigations are still underway with other suspects still at large.

Provincial Police Commander, Felix Nebanat, said they will be rounded up in due time.

“I commend the communities for cooperating with the police, especially the suspects, for adhering to the call by police to surrender at will,” he said.

“For me, it is a clear indication that they are genuinely showing remorse for what they have done and are willing to take ownership and full responsibility for their actions.

“I strongly appeal to all parties to work together with us without fear or favour and respect the process of justice to ensure we do our job diligently.

“While we highly appreciate the support we are getting from the government bodies within the province, I appeal to our political leaders and parties who have vested interest in the matter to refrain from interfering with the process of investigation and let the process of court complete itself.”

The PPC gave the assurance that all stories will be taken into account, adding there will be no compromise.

“As the chief of security in the province, my paramount interest is to maintain peace and good order at all levels of society, especially our rural populace where our little people are.

“After six months of my ‘smart policing concept’, I now expect people from the community to start taking ownership of law and order as they assured me, as their PPC, to work with the police.

“Maintaining presence on the ground is a section of ten (10) MS18 personnel from the Islands Mobile Group in Tomaringa, with two Kokopo based CID officers leading the investigations.

“The reason for engaging external CID officers from Kokopo to lead the investigations is to maintain neutrality while at the same time, uphold the integrity of Niu Ailan Polis that we are not compromised.”