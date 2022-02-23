4-year wait for certificates

Principal, Cephas Malum, said they have met all requirements but are still waiting.

The Lae Community College facilitates Flexible Open & Distance Education (FODE), and it mostly takes in students that have been pushed out of the formal education system.

Over 1,000 students, including those with disabilities, are given a second chance every year to upgrade their marks and pursue their dreams.

Principal Cephas Malum, however, said over 50 students who did their Grade 12 in 2018 are still waiting for their certificates.

The college has been following up with the Education Department’s Measurement Services Division, while frustrated parents and students continue waiting.

“So we phased out the matriculation system because of that problem and we went into the conventional program of getting the Grade 12s together with the main group into secondary system,” he stated.

“They worked for it and they should be given certificates but we are still waiting for some of our certificates. For instance, we’re waiting for Grade 10 of 2019.”

Malum clarified that the 2019 Grade 10 batch were tested on only four subjects, hence they had to sit for their personal development examination in 2020, and are still waiting for their certificates.

“And then, our 2020 Grade 12 line 1 and line 3 are waiting for their certificates. The rest of the class got theirs.

“Those problems are making parents reluctant. They’ll say ‘Oh mi salim pikinini blo mi go na em no kisim setifiket blo em’.”

The head of the college said this longstanding issue is affecting the graduates, adding they have been forced to wait despite cooperating with the Measurement Services Division.

“We even sent our deputy academic to the headquarters to really find out.

“So we have done our part but yet, they are denying our rights.

“And we have engaged two of our former staff in Port Moresby to get things done.”

Apart from delayed certificates, parents have to dig deep when it comes to printing assignments, buying learning materials and buying school uniforms as well. The students’ sponsors will also have to pay for the school logo to be printed on the uniforms that they bought.

Malum outlined that the standard school fee of K1,800 is still not enough to effectively run the college, which also has an outstanding water supply debt.

(Students being taken through orientation at the Lae Community College at Eriku)