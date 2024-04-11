37 police prosecutors attain vital prosecution skills

They were issued these qualifications after undergoing the Prosecution Qualification Program. The program was designed by the Papua New Guinea- Australia Policing Partnership in 2020.

In 2023, 98 prosecutors were the first recipients of the training, and this year is the second lot of prosecutors.

There are two different stages of the program, a diploma in Police Prosecuting and a Certificate in Distance Education. Out of the 37, 25 completed the first stage, while 12 completed the second stage.

Speaking on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police Joanne Clarkson said since the inception of this program, there has been an increase in the number of successful police prosecutions.

“Out of the 10,817 fresh cases registered with police last year, 9,864 were completed, while successful Convictions and Committals stood at 5,799.

“A number of cases lost were due to procedural and administrative complications including the failure to execute warrant, incomplete investigation files and dismissal for the non-appearance of witness.

“This is a significant improvement on previous years but more needs to be done in these areas,” she said.

She said the officers had undergone intensive training in theoretical and practical aspects of prosecutions.

Clarkson said the core part of the program is the Court Assessment Phase.

“This covers pleas and bail applications, committal proceedings and summary trials. During this phase presiding District Court Magistrates are present and provide feedback on the technical approaches undertaken by the officers,” she said.

Clarkson said the 37 passed this phase to be qualified and ready to attend to Court cases.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police added that the certificates and diplomas are accredited to the National Tertiary Qualification Standards of the Department of Higher Education Research Science and Technology.

Meanwhile, in presenting the dux award to Prosecutor Daniel Gesi, the PNG-APP Mission Commander Jamie Strauss said developing prosecution capability for the RPNGC is one aspect of meeting the training objective of the program and at the same time strengthening the partnership between Australia and PNG.