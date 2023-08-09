36 graduate from sector leadership program

The Law and Justice Sector (LJS) Leadership Foundations Program was a first-of-its-kind program delivered by the Justice Services & Stability for Development (JSS4D) for emerging leaders within the sector. The program started in March 2022 and ended in April 2023.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony in Port Moresby, Chair of National Coordinating Mechanism (NCM) and Secretary for Justice, Dr Eric Kwa challenged the graduands to be leaders with integrity; and leaders who are capable to take up leadership roles in both the public service and the private sector.

“We need real leaders to emerge out of the 120 000 public servants in the country. We want leaders who can apply for a position in any government agency; not just within the law and justice sector; but to the private sector.”

He said there were not enough leaders today hence the program was intended to bring out ideal leaders. Not just branch or divisional heads, secretaries or deputy secretaries within agencies; but leaders who can take up any leadership roles anywhere.

Dr Kwa defined a true leader as a person who is fearless, truthful and honest; people with integrity.

“Men and women who can say no to wrong advice, men and women whose words can be trusted whilst upholding the Constitution of the country,” he told the graduands.

Dr Kwa thanked the graduands, the leadership of the Law & Justice Sector agencies and the Australian Government for ensuring that this program was a success.

Meanwhile, Chair of Leadership Learning and Development Reference Group and Acting Director Legal Training Institute (LTI), Angelyn Paranda congratulated the Graduating Cohort of 2022 saying it was an important and momentous event.

“This is the first graduation for the PNG LJS Leadership Foundation Program and it all started as an idea in 2020 under the leadership of NCM Chair, Dr Kwa.

As the Chair of the Reference Group, Ms Paranda said she was proud to say that the program was a success, an achievement for everyone who contributed towards this program.

Ms Paranda also thanked the NCM for recognising this important course program for emerging leaders within the sector; and the Australian Government through the PNG - Australia Partnership program.