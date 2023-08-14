33 imprisoned for Finschhafen clash

Late in July, a man was allegedly killed following a disagreement over landowner identification, believed to be related to a major hydro project at Burum local level government.

Burum LLG president, Philip Polly, said the incident occurred at Serembeng village.

“Gagidu police went and arrested 40 suspects and took them to Gagidu,” said Polly. “While they were still processing the suspects, the family of the deceased got on three vehicles from Lae, went to the village and torched the houses.

“The district police were there but they were outnumbered. They watched as the houses were burnt down.

“Police have withdrawn and returned to the district.

“This problem is going into its third week now. All women and children have fled and are living in the bush or have sought refuge in neighbouring villages.”

During the retaliation, two locals suffered spear and knife wounds, and 20 houses were burnt to the ground, displacing over 100 men, women and children.

Polly acknowledged the prompt response by the Morobe Provincial Government and administration, under the leadership of provincial administrator, Max Bruten, who supported Lae police deployment to boost numbers in Finschhafen.

“They have intervened and things are slowly going back to normal. As we are speaking, the first class of Ogeranang Primary School started this Monday. It is our only primary school that is going to be a junior high school soon.

“I appeal to our authorities – the police and provincial administration – to continue working with us and bring this case to a close.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police for Northern Command, Peter Guinness, said with support from the provincial administration and Finschhafen district, they were able to deploy 10 officers to assist the 10 who were on ground.

“They were able to arrest 50 suspects,” said ACP Guinness. “Thirty-three were arrested and charged for fighting, one was picked up for wilful murder and five were arrested and charged for grievous bodily harm.

“Those that were arrested and detained in Finschhafen, the magistrate in Lae travelled to Finschhafen and conducted a court hearing. And the 33 were all convicted and were sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment or a fine of K500.

“Last week Friday, I sent the police boat down to Finschhafen and they picked up those 33 and brought them over to Lae and they were kept at the Lae police cells. This morning they were transported to Buimo to serve their 6 months.”

ACP Guinness said apart from the 33 convicts, 12 suspects were apprehended when they were traveling by road back to Lae. They had their court appearance today and are remanded at Buimo as well.

These are the suspects implicated in the burning down of houses.

Police investigations are still continuing, with more arrests expected.