300 Fish Framers in Wambisa registered

“More than 300 people have been registered and the training would begin (today) and end on Saturday,” said Sariki.

Wosera Gawi Rural Development officer Angela Gosiba said that the program began at Blamda as Blamda Community Agriculture Service in 2016 and now has about 10 cluster groups in North and South Wosera LLGs doing fresh water fish farming.

She also said encouraged more youths and females to participate in this farming activity to bring positive change into their communities and boost the local economy.

“More youths should get registered because they are active and have more strength to do poultry and farming that would generate income in the communities,” said Gosiba.

Ronald Kausit, Blamda Community Agriculture Service Chairman said the project was supposed to begin at Blamda Village however the land is too dry.

“We have land but we cannot farm fish because our land cannot hold fresh water longer than expected,” said Kausit.

Enoch Wanjik, Wambisa Village’s Agriculture Cluster Group Chairman, is happy and willing to work with STREIT PNG and other cluster groups in the LLG to farm and sell fresh fish after the training.

“I am looking forward to help local farmers and STREIT PNG work towards their goals,” said Wanjik.