30-Year Tenant Evicted

Sheriffs from the PNG Judiciary carried out the eviction exercise on four families yesterday. The Court order was file by East West Limited.

Public servant Racheal Kororo has been a tenant for over 30 years.

She had been fighting the matter in court since the eviction orders were given in 2015.

“Even though this place was bought off, I still pay rentals to NHC,” she added.

National Housing Corporation, Henry Mokono this afternoon said he had no idea the block of flats were disposed to a foreign company.

“This block of flats should never have been sold.”

Mr. Mokono said the sale of the property did not happen under his management.

He said the property was sold to East West Limited by the abolished National Housing Estate Limited (NHEL), a business arm of NHC in 2015.

Documents obtained by this newsroom showed that the property was sold for K1.5million under the Management of then Housing and Urbanization Development Minister Paul Esikiel and authorized by CEO of NHEL Kevin Ahipum.

Mr. Mokono said at this stage NHC cannot interfere, as orders to vacate were issued by the Supreme Court.