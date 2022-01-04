30 Homes Razed Over Road Mishap

According to Madang police, the villagers from Dogea mobilized and set fire to the houses at around 7am yesterday, belonging to settlers from the Usino area.

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Mazuc Rubiang said the incident was over the death of a Grade six student from Dogea Primary School, two weeks ago.

PPC Rubiang said the student was drunk and travelling on a PMV when he allegedly fell off the moving vehicle and died. The driver of the PMV is believed to be a settler at the block.

The villagers then demanded compensation from the driver soon after the accident and because he did not meet their demands, in retaliation houses at the block were burnt down.

PPC Rubiang said police are investigating the arson and road accident and want both villagers and settlers to remain calm and not take law into their own hands.

“We will still investigate and take necessary actions against the arsonists because some innocent families have lost their homes. I am sorry for what had happened.

“I want drivers and crews of vehicles to be mindful of who they are transporting especially drunkards. They will bring problems and the vehicle owner will be held responsible even when it’s not his fault.”

He said alcohol was the cause of the incident that lead to death and innocent families losing their homes.

Meanwhile, police officers on normal patrol along the South Coast Road were able to clear off roadblock from a fallen tree with assistance from youths along the highway.

A police officer said the road was blocked and this could have caused an accident and an opportunity for highway robbers to target travelers.

PPC Rubiang said some youths used this tactic to collect money from vehicles while clearing their own mess. He said when drivers refuse to pay they are being attacked.