30-day declaration brings positive outcomes

During a recent press conference in Port Moresby, Minister Kua said consultation work began after the declaration with merging results but more needs to be done.

“We have extensive consultation with stakeholders involved in the supply of fuel and in the support of foreign exchange including the banking industry,” he said.

He said the discussion resulted in short-term outcomes to address the issues and were achieved.

“Firstly, is to maintain the interim supply of fuel, and that we’ve been able to do successfully. Secondly, we have maintained the appropriate level of supply of foreign exchange from Bank of Papua New Guinea to the licensed banks and from the licensed banks to customers such as Puma Energy,” he said.