25-year-old arrested for forging a police clearance

National Capital District Metropolitan Superintendent Silva Sika confirmed that reservists and police officers who were patrolling the Vision City area that day arrested the suspect.

Sika said the suspect was editing the police clearance when an off-duty police officer at that location saw him.

“What the man was doing caught the attention of the off-duty police officer who then stood there and observed him for some time. He quickly informed the other units who were (near) Vision City. (They) proceeded to the scene and arrested the man,” Metsupt Sika said.

Sika said during questioning the suspect admitted to editing the police clearance using a laptop. Police officers also called the company manager to confirm the suspect’s employment. The company manager told police that what the 25-year-old did is illegal.

Metsupt Sika is warning those suing technology to edit and approve documents like police clearances and medical reports to stop because it is a crime. He urged citizens to follow the right processes in obtaining these documents.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old is now detained, awaiting further investigations.