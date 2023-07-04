247 years of American Independence

The adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, in Philadelphia set the stage for the formation of a united nation comprising 50 states, bound together by a constitution, a flag, and a shared vision.

However, the path to freedom was not easy. The colonial rulers sent the largest army in the world to quell the uprising. General George Washington led a group of soldiers who were ill-equipped and untrained, resulting in a series of defeats throughout the fall and winter of that year.

It took seven years of arduous warfare before the colonies emerged victorious and established themselves as an independent nation.

Following independence, the United States established a government designed to serve its citizens. The Constitution was created to provide a framework for a government accountable to the people, while the Bill of Rights outlined the initial 10 rights that the nation would protect, such as freedom of speech, religion, and the right to a fair trial.

The international community has also recognized the significance of human rights. It emphasized the importance of treating one another with brotherhood and outlined the rights entitled to every individual, regardless of race, color, sex, language, religion, political opinion, national or social origin, property, birth, or other status.

In 2023, the understanding of human rights continues to evolve. The United States acknowledges the right to health, justice, education, and a clean environment as inherent rights for all.

Efforts are made to ensure universal access to quality healthcare, a just and transparent legal system, and the preservation of a clean and sustainable planet.

Papua New Guinea, as a nation, has also enshrined these rights in its Constitution. The country protects the fundamental rights of its citizens, regardless of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, color, creed, religion, or sex.

The United States stands in solidarity with PNG in realizing its national potential and collaborates to uphold these rights, including life, liberty, security, political participation, freedom from inhumane treatment and forced labor, freedom of conscience and expression, freedom of employment and movement, and the protection of property.

The United States joins the people of Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu in their commitment to protecting these basic human rights and upholding human dignity.

The U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby extends warm wishes for a happy Independence Day celebration. The embassy will host an official Independence Day event at its new compound, showcasing the fifty flags representing the 50 states as symbols of unity and strength derived from diversity.

Chargé d'Affaires Joe Zadrozny conveys his heartfelt greetings on behalf of the U.S. Embassy in Port Moresby.