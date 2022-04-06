24 Students Arrested

They were also arrested for drinking and behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place.

Provincial Police Commander Chief Inspector Joseph Tabali said it was alleged that on Monday April 4th 2022, after consuming liquor until day break, the students went to a house at Kalabond and damaged properties. Police had them arrested and detained in the cell.

PPC Tabali said the damage done was very serious. The owner laid a formal complaint. Police are working on identifying the students who caused the damages so they can lay appropriate charges.

The PPC, “I am pleased with the citizens who assisted the police in arresting the students who were drinking and were misbehaving. It is time now we take ownership of our properties and look after it to bring more people in to the province which they will bring money into the province. Students who leave their respective provinces for studies must look after the school properties and properties outside of the school when going out drinking.”

PPC Tabali issued a warning to students from all other institutions in the province to behave during the holidays or weekends because police and community leaders will not hesitate to have them arrested if they are caught drinking and misbehaving.

He said the students are in the police cell and will be charged accordingly. Their arrest and detention will send a message to all the students in the province that police and the communities are now working together to make East New Britain a peaceful place.