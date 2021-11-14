2.4 Million Registered For NID

About 900,000 citizens have received their NID, with an estimate of 600,000 cards are yet to be printed.

Registrar General of PNGCIR, Noel Mobiha revealed this recently during the announcement of Yangoru-Saussia District in East Sepik Province being the first to complete NID registration of its people.

He said that for the first three years of the rollout, only 300,000 people were registered.

Mr Mobiha said Member for Yangoru-Saussia, Richard Maru since taking office until today, the electorate has registered over two million people.

“The NID is a special purpose vehicle for the Civil and Identity Registry functions and we would be going forward to say there has been a lot of developments in the country and one of the districts leading the changes is Yangoru Saussia.

“They are closely followed by Wabag, Bulolo and Wapenamanda. We now have Tari-Pori being fully mobilized, staffed and resourced,” he said.

“We have Mendi back up, Manus district and province together in one, all beefed up and we’re kicking back in Namatanai.”

Meanwhile, Mr Maru has encouraged all districts to put in the resources needed to ensure the NID rollout completed in their districts and provinces.

He added that criticism and complaining about the NID must stop, as his district has shown that it can be done.