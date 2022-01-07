22yo arrested with weapon

The suspect was identified as Rayson Tommy, of Manus and East New Britain descent.

Provincial police commander, chief inspector David Yapu, said the youth was terrorising the community at Lorengau town with the weapon.

“The community reported the incident to police, who quickly responded and arrested the suspect,” stated PPC Yapu.

“He has been charged and will appear in court this week.”

Yapu said the homemade staple gun was usually held by youths for holdup in town.

He appealed to the community to report the possession of similar weapons to police immediately.