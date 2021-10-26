20yo rape suspect detained

Police in Manus have reported that the suspect, involved in the October 15th incident, is now in custody at the Lorengau Police Station.

Provincial Police Commander, chief inspector David Yapu, said the 12-year-old student was returning home after school when the 20-year-old man forced her into a nearby bush and sexually penetrated her.

He immediately went into hiding until police received a tipoff on Sunday, October 24th, that the suspect was sighted at Sapon village.

Police were dispatched to the area and apprehended him.

He is in custody pending further CID investigation.

PPC Yapu has thanked locals at Sapon village for assisting police with information, saying: “You people are the eyes and ears of police and by working together, we will address some of the law and order issues at ward level.”