$20m deal sealed for development

The funding will be utilized for development activities in Papua New Guinea to strengthen U.S.-Pacific partnerships for sustainable, prosperous, inclusive, secure, and democratically empowered societies.

At the signing event, USAID Acting Senior Developing Advisor Clay Epperson expressed gratitude for the partnership with the Papua New Guinea government and discussed ongoing projects in the country through USAID funding.

The funding will specifically support HIV/AIDS services for key populations and electrification through USAID’s PNG Electrification Partnership.

The Department of National Planning and Monitoring Secretary, Koney Samuel expressed appreciation for the support and highlighted the contributions of development partners towards achieving PNG’s Mid-Term Development Plan IV goals.