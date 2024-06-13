2024 Population Census Call Centre launched

The official commencement of the 2024 National Population Census is on Monday 17 June, the call centre will fulfil for the NSO and Census Head Quarter (HQ) the purpose for communication monitoring and coordinating the census operations conducted in the field (Provinces). Furthermore, the call centre will coordinate information and queries coming in from the field/public throughout the country during the conduct of the activities in the field before (pre-census), during (enumeration) and after the main enumeration (post-census).

National Statistician John Igitoi said, “This call center will basically monitor and coordinate whatever that is happening on the field. This is an important part of organizing the operations of the census. This is a very high tech center that will support this operation. I am very thankful to Digicel for providing the call center that we support in this operation.”

The information or queries received will be deliberated by subject matter and a standard and most satisfactory response will be disseminated to those who are enquiring. The centre will serve as the communication hub of the project. Instructions from the Census Monitoring Team will be disseminated to the field through the call centre to ensure uniform instructions.

Acting CEO of Digicel PNG Ltd, Ketan Mehta said, “Digicel has always been in the forefront of partnering with the government. We are the preferred telecommunications partner, providing services across all the government agencies. It's an absolute privilege and best of our talent is going to work on this project. In this particular project, we'll have highly trained call center agents, supervised by an operations manager who will be dedicatedly working on this project and providing inputs and feedback and improving everyday on what's the requirement. We have a very agile team who will make sure that as a team we are successful and we achieve those goals set out in this project.”

The queries coming in from the field will be channeled to the Call Centre through the Toll-Free Number - 180 1676. Callers with a Digicel sim, or the sim of other telecommunications service providers, can call in for free. The call centre team is led by Justin Hallet, Head of Customer Care Operation, Digicel PNG.

Administrative Services Minister and Minister Assisting the Prime Minister on Constitutional Matters, Richard Masere says the government chose Digicel because the company has greater coverage across PNG.

“On behalf of the Marape-Rosso government let me extend our appreciation to the management and staff of Digicel for ensuring that they partnered with us. We chose you because of the fact that you are bigger and better. You have a greater coverage across the country. It is important that as we collect information and data across our rural communities, it is important that we use a network that is reliable, available and so that as they are collecting data, it is important that we upload those data.”