2024 legal year opens

The Opening began with a combined police, Correctional Service and the PNG Defence Force band that led the judge, magistrates, and lawyers to Bethel Tabernacle of Praise Church, for the dedication and commissioning service.

President of the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, Dr. Peter Maynard graced the ceremony with his presence when given the privilege to speak at the ceremony. Dr Maynard said it is important for lawyers to be well-trained because lawyers become judges.

“Therefore, it is important that they are well prepared, and given adequate skills to walk the talk,” Maynard said.

He said the lessons learned due to the recent increase in law and order issues pave the way for the justice sector to reflect on the principles that govern our societies and the importance of upholding the rule of law.

He said the rule of law is the foundation of a just society.

“Effective rule of law reduces corruption, combats poverty and protects people from injustice, Maynard said.

Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika said the laws of Papua New Guinea abided by the constitution which is the supreme court of Papua New Guinea.

“For a society to function most people must obey the laws for reason of convections and not out of fear for punishment,” said Chief Justice Salika.

He reminded the judicial staff that the purpose of the court system is to interpret, defend and uphold the country’s law to resolve disputes.

Chief Justice Salika said the courts play a cuticle role in providing a level of stability through the promotion of good judicial administration and addressing development issues.

Therefore, the Chief Justice encourages the judicial staff to perform to the best of their ability and uphold the true integrity of the law when performing their duty at the justice sector of PNG.