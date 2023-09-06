2024 health budget looks gloomy

“The breakdown of the K4.96 billion includes K387.8 million in medical supply procurement and distribution, K117.7 million in commodity consumables including TB, Malaria and vaccines and the cost of implementing the national health plan is estimated at K4.3 billion.

However, Health Secretary Dr Osborne Liko said the Treasury Department has indicated that the government can only appropriate up to K1.7 billion in the 2024 budget.

“When we compare the 2024 budget, we face a shortfall of K3.26 billion,” Dr Liko said.

Therefore, he urged the PHA and their CEOs to provide their plans and reports for the National Department of Health (NDoH) to monitor each hospital and healthcare progress.