2024 Grade 12s told to Manage Time

The low academic level results from last year’s batch were appalling to Acting Secretary of the Department of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Fr Jan Czuba.

Fr Jan says having a systematic study time is important.

Fr Jan is also appealing for this year’s Grade 12 students to make use of the three-month selection period; to take their time in choosing courses and tertiary institutions.

“We will as usual open our system for all grade 12 students. Each student will have an account, email address and password. No one will have access to that account. I will appeal to all students, when you looking at all the institutions and their programs please, take your time because we are giving you three months and study the requirements,” he stated.

According to the digitalized selection process, students are able to see the criteria, which are inserted under each academic program by the institution.

When selecting programs under an institution, students must match the subjects they studied in Gr.12 to the requirements of the study program.

“(Students) should be made aware (of this) and not blame the institution. Don’t blame the system, but look at yourself. We are always blaming somebody else or something. Although students are aware of the criteria, nevertheless they go ahead and select the institution. That’s the reason why students are not selected,” Fr Jan said.

Fr Jan emphasized that having a good GPA does not necessarily guarantee entry into any college.

“Each higher institution has limits and all students will compete for that. The best students with the right subject combination will be the ones selected by the institutions.

The Acting Secretary for DHERST says he would like to discuss with the Department of Education for a standardized curriculum for Gr. 11 and 12 so that all main subjects are the same, and then have electors so that students are not discouraged.