2023 Worst Academic Year, Czuba

He said apart from DHERST not receiving the grade 12 marks on time, thousands of spaces were still available at tertiary institutions but students did not meet the criteria to qualify.

“We received the marks very late from the Department of Education which was on the 21st of December, 2023, and during the selection period, 10,007 students were selected according to their choices. The remaining students were put to the national pool for institutions to consider them and select, basically, we still have around 3,800 possible choices for students to be selected. It was an unfortunate situation”, said Fr Czuba.

When asked how DHERST intends to fill those spaces available for tertiary institutions, this is what he said; “In the past the institution was selecting the students, now through the electronic system, the student is selecting the institution. Department of Higher Education is only facilitating, not selecting students, we don’t have access to the criteria. Now all the institutions that have space left have an option to go to the national pool and see which students have the right combination, GPA and invite the students if they want to join”.

This morning Fr Czuba received information that three universities invited students and the students declined the invitation. He mentioned that DHERST has no authority to force institutions to accept students.

“I am still looking for the analysis which is very late from the Department of Education, it’s good we have a digital system. I had my first assessment from comparing the academic level of students since 2017 each year and unfortunately, the academic level is dropping, this year is the worst ever we had, it doesn’t matter if it was from urban schools or rural. Its puzzling and I don’t want to jump to conclusions, I will meet with my colleague Dr Kombra to sit and do a quick research and establish what are the factors which contributed to the extremely low level of academics for grade 12.”