2023 plans for Paradise College

Principal and Director, Principal Safak Deliismail shared that 2022 was a successful year for staff and students, one of this being ranked one of the top performing permitted private schools in the country.

“In the beginning of the year we always establish our goals and these goals are not more than three or four, and we try to achieve these goals at the end of the year,” Deliismail said.

“We always try to raise the bar, cross the limits and reach new heights like using more online resources that will make learning much faster. Another is whatever we teach, we relate it to the real life education so that students will make sense of learning so in every subject from social science to numerical subjects, we try to take that into reality,” he stated.

Principal Deliismail believes in its staff and students, and achieving these set goals together.