2023 Budget Outlook

According to the Bank of Papua New Guinea Monetary Policy for March 2023, the deficit will be financed from domestic sources totaling K1,465.7 million and external financing of K3,519.2 million.

Of the net domestic financing, K525.7 million will be from new Treasury bill and K945.0 million from Treasury bond issuances, more than offsetting loan repayments of K5.0 million.

External net financing comprises of K515.8 (US$147.3) million from concessional sources, and K3,018.7 (US$857.3) million from extraordinary sources, offsetting a net repayment of K15.3 (US$4.3) million to commercial sources.

The Central Bank stated that of the total external borrowing, K1,748.4 million is from sources yet to be secured while the total borrowing will increase the debt level to a new high of K59,142.6 million, 52.3 percent of GDP.