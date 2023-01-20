2023 B’ville projects outlined

Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) President, Ishmael Toroama, said for 2023, they will be building more roads, hospitals and schools.

Key programs that are already underway or will be carried out this year are:

Final phase of the sealing of the John Teosin Highway;

Continued upgrade and maintenance of the Kukul to Kohiso Road to complete the Buka Ring Road and prepare for sealing;

Installation of desalination units and micro power grids for the outer islands (Atolls);

Construction of Pangara and Tawera Bridges in Bana District;

Construction of the Kihili Teachers College;

Upgrade of the Arawa Hospital to provincial level;

Upgrade of the Arawa School of Nursing; and

Upgrade and maintenance of feeder roads in cocoa intensive areas in each region.

“These projects are linked to our independence readiness programs to improve the welfare of our people at the community level,” said President Toroama.

He outlined the projects further aim to promote local economies through agriculture and other primary industries that the people are involved in.

“These projects will also improve the effectiveness of service delivery in the health, education and economic sectors throughout Bougainville.

“These are the targeted development programs as well as the other priorities of the government for this year so it is important that we achieve them within this timeframe.”