2022 REO Climate Grants Announced

The grant support must be related to renewable energy, sustainable landscapes, including climate adaptation and resilience projects.

Proposals should address the urgent need to accelerate climate action in line with the crucial goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The US Embassy states that Renewable energy project activities focused on climate mitigation in the energy sector should include women beneficiaries and the need for greater women’s inclusion and leadership in the energy sector in substantive aspects of the project.

Interested parties may submit proposals in the range of USD $75,000 to $100, 000. The proposals deadline is on May 23.