 

2022 REO Climate Grants Announced

BY: Loop Author
10:29, May 5, 2022
146 reads

The US Embassy and the Regional Environment, Science, Technology and Health Office have launched an open competition for climate grant awards for Pacific Island countries.

The grant support must be related to renewable energy, sustainable landscapes, including climate adaptation and resilience projects. 

Proposals should address the urgent need to accelerate climate action in line with the crucial goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. 

The US Embassy states that Renewable energy project activities focused on climate mitigation in the energy sector should include women beneficiaries and the need for greater women’s inclusion and leadership in the energy sector in substantive aspects of the project. 

 Interested parties may submit proposals in the range of USD $75,000 to $100, 000.  The proposals deadline is on May 23. 

Tags: 
REO Climate Change Grant 2022
Pacific Islands
Author: 
Press Release
  • 146 reads