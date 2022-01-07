2022 Fiscal Year Commences

In a statement, the Department of Finance through the Office of the Secretary stated: “It has been a challenging year for the Department of Finance ensuring funds are available to meet our Government’s response to Covid-19 pandemic as well as reconnecting users to IFMS and the Alesco Payroll System following the ransomware attack which severed the connection in October 2021.”

To ensure a successful 2021 closing for all National Departments, the Department of Finance had increased the number of IFMS user access points and the larger agencies such as Works, Health, Police and Education were allocated dedicated access points during the final days of processing.

The Department of Treasury were also able to access IFMS directly from Treasury Haus. Most departments were advanced in finalizing their accounts before the last day of 31 December 2021.

The IFMS system has been rolled over for 2022 accounts as at Monday 3 January 2022. The Department of Treasury and Finance are working together to process Annual Procurement Plans and Budget Work Plans in preparation of releasing warrants and to commence processing for 2022.

It is a compliance obligation of all government agencies to submit annual procurement plans for procurement over K1 million and submit budget cash flow work plans to enable warrants to be released. Agencies should be advanced in completing these obligations following the passing of the National Budget 2022.

The Finance Department stated that cash receipting Offices are also open to provide counter services to all clients that usually make payments for all non-tax revenue services such as Police Character Check Clearances Fees, New Passport and Renewal Fees. Driving Test Fees, Fire Arm License, Crime & Accidents Report, Land Rental Fees.