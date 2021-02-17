2022 Elections preps

He says Electoral Roll verifications will begin in the middle of this year.

“We are targeting eighteen years above, we are planning to do verifications on the roll, and confirm all the listings of voters,” said Sinai.

“We will be going out for verification maybe starting this year, in the middle of the year, maybe April or May.”

In past elections the Electoral Commission has had issues with Electoral Roll verifications with many eligible voters not being registered.

Sinai says the earlier the verifications are done this will avoid issues in future.